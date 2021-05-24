Home

97.8% of target population on Kadavu vaccinated

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 11, 2021 12:35 pm

The Kadavu COVID-19 Vaccination Taskforce has been receiving overwhelming responses from more than five thousand Fijians on the island.

Roko Tui Kadavu, Kitione Raibevu says the vaccination campaign started three weeks ago and to date, 97.8 percent of the targeted population on the island have been vaccinated.

“We were so grateful for the turnout in Kadavu because the vaccines just reached the island last three weeks and we’ve started with the drive. That is for the first phase, our second phase which will be commencing in two-day’ time that is when we are going to mop up the rest of the settlements.”

Raibevu adds people are easily swayed by unverified information and rumours which demotivates them from getting the jab – but this is not the case for Kadavu.

“Some did not double-mind with the vaccines when they reach the villages. But so far so good with the drive here on Kadavu Island. More than 90 percent and by the end of next week, more phase we are targeting to reach 100 percent.”

Youth members are also taking charge of screening people who move in and out of the village boundaries despite there being no cases of COVID-19 on the island.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

