Woman, 102 amongst the dead as 918 new infections announced

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 22, 2021 9:23 pm
[Source: Ministry of Health and Medical Services]

Fiji recorded 918 new COVID-19 infections in the 24-hour period ending 8am today with a 102-year-old woman among the 15 new COVID deaths.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says the 15 COVID-19 deaths were recorded between July 19th to July 21st.

According to the report, of the 15 new deaths, 11 were above the age of 60 while the other four were in their 40s and 50s.

The first COVID-19 death to report is a 75-year-old woman from Suva who died at home and she was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death to report is a 49-year-old man for Nadera who also died at home. The man was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Tovata who died at home. The deceased wasn’t vaccinated either.

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old man from Cunningham.
He presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress. He died on the same day in hospital. He was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man from Narere who died at home. He had received the first dose of the vaccine earlier this month and he was not fully vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Nabua who died at home. He received his first dose of the vaccine in mid-June and was not fully vaccinated.

The seventh COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old-man from Nadera who died at home. He received the 1st dose of the vaccine in late June. He did not receive the 2nd dose of the vaccine. This means he was not fully vaccinated.

The eighth COVID-19 death to report is a 63-year-old man from Waimanu Road who died at home. He was not vaccinated.

The ninth COVID-19 death to report is an 84-year-old man from Kalekana who died at home. He was not vaccinated.

The tenth COVID-19 death to report is a 53-year-old man from Toorak who died at home. He was not vaccinated.

The eleventh COVID-19 death to report is a 63-year-old woman from Vatuwaqa who died at home. She was not vaccinated.

The twelfth COVID-19 death to report is a 56-year-old man from Makoi who died at home. He was not vaccinated.

The thirteenth COVID-19 death to report is a 72-year-old woman from Narere. She presented to the FEMAT field hospital in severe respiratory distress. She died on the same day at the hospital. She was not vaccinated.

The fourteenth COVID-19 death to report is a 102-year-old woman from Cunningham who died at home. She was not vaccinated.

The fifteenth COVID-19 death to report is an 80-year-old man from Cautata Village who died at home. He was not vaccinated.

