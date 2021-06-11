91 test positive as COVID-19 claims another life

The Ministry of Health recorded 91 cases of COVID-19 between 6pm yesterday and 8am today including one death.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says of the cases recorded, 49 are linked to existing clusters.

Dr Fong says one case was recorded from the Waila cluster, five from Rewa EOC, one from the Vunivivi cluster, two at the Nasinu Police Barracks, four cases were recorded in Korovou, 13 cases were recorded in Navosai, 17 from the CWMH cluster, four from the Nadi Tramline, one from Grantham Road and one case from the Town House hotel.

He says 36 cases have been identified as primary contacts of earlier cases and the response teams are determining the cluster link.

He says this includes three cases from Veisari and five from Delainavesi Lami in Lami.

The Permanent Secretary says the remaining cases which includes one from Vusuya, Rewa, one from Namuka-i-Lau in Lami, one case from Lami village, another case at Waikerekere in Lami and two cases in Raiwaqa are under investigation to determine whether they have links to other cases.

A 76-year-old man who had a severe pre-existing medical condition became the latest victim to succumb to COVID-19.

The Permanent Secretary says this is the fourth death due to COVID-19 during this current outbreak.

Dr Fong adds that 64 COVID-19 cases have recovered, which means there are now 1068 active cases in isolation.

There have been 1463 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Dr Fong says Fiji has recorded a total of 1533 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020 and there have been 452 recoveries and six deaths due to COVID-19.

He says a total of 7 COVID-19 positive patients have died from pre-existing non-COVID-19 related illnesses.

The Ministry of Health will be shifting to a new a new daily reporting format that will replace the current evening public reporting of the consolidated cases for the day.

Dr Fong says the new daily cases will be reported to the public at 3pm for the 24 hour reporting period of 8am to 8am starting tomorrow.

He adds this will allow their teams to investigate new cases and gather information to share with the public in a more efficient manner.



[Source: Fiji Police]