9,067 Fijians registered to return home

A total of 9,067 Fijians have registered to return home since the announcement on the 29th of May.

This includes 647 people from the Eastern Division, 4758 from the Central Division, 1584 from the Northern Division and 2078 from the Western Division.

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport remains in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services and the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management to ensure safe movements.

Article continues after advertisement

Fijians are urged to register or enquire for a pass by calling 163.

Fijians who are registered only will be allowed to travel.