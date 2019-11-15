Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Five more test positive for COVID-19, total up to 12|11-year-old amongst new confirmed COVID-19 cases|Some COVID-19 patients to be investigated for dishonesty|PM warns of 24 hour curfew|Government to lockdown 240-square-metre portion of Soasoa area in Labasa|Rugby player arrested for breaching quarantine requirements|Minister disappointed with self-isolation breaches|Church Reverend amongst 123 people arrested for breaching curfew|Police deploy drones to monitor movement|Villagers urged not to travel to Labasa|Prime Minister salutes health workers and police|FCCC urges landlords to be understanding|Do not disregard physical distancing directive says FBOA|30 New Zealanders stuck in Lautoka|All priests directed to avoid mass at homes|COVID-19 impacts market vendors|Methodist Church to televise all its service during Holy week|FJ360 passengers not required to call COVID-19 Helpline|New Zealand to further assist Fiji in COVID-19 response|Guests at Radisson Blu resort to rental agreements|Human Rights upheld during COVID-19 response|Taxi drivers fight over base|Labasa Market vendors urged to wear masks, gloves|Two lockdown checkpoints setup in Sawani|Taunovo buses affected by lockdown|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

PM warns of 24 hour curfew

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
April 4, 2020 4:04 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has warned that a 24-hour curfew will be implemented if people don’t adhere to government restrictions.

Bainimarama says authorities want to see a sharp increase in the number of people visiting fever clinics for testing and an even bigger drop in people breaching curfew rules.

“Come next week, if we don’t see our fever testing numbers go dramatically up, and we don’t see the numbers of our curfew and quarantine violations go dramatically down, we will initiate a nationwide 24-hour curfew. So if you’re feeling flu-like symptoms visit a fever clinic or call 158. If you’re not going to work, buying food, getting money or accessing an essential service, stay at home. Otherwise, we will bring in the military and police to lock down all of Fiji –– it’s that simple”.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone attempting to breach the lockdown or nationwide curfew will face the full brunt of the law.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has revealed that a woman put her family into a fibreglass boat and sailed to Wakaya Island last night.

Police are now investigating.


[Source: Fijian Government]

Click here for more on COVID-19

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.