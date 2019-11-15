PM warns of 24 hour curfew

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has warned that a 24-hour curfew will be implemented if people don’t adhere to government restrictions.

Bainimarama says authorities want to see a sharp increase in the number of people visiting fever clinics for testing and an even bigger drop in people breaching curfew rules.

“Come next week, if we don’t see our fever testing numbers go dramatically up, and we don’t see the numbers of our curfew and quarantine violations go dramatically down, we will initiate a nationwide 24-hour curfew. So if you’re feeling flu-like symptoms visit a fever clinic or call 158. If you’re not going to work, buying food, getting money or accessing an essential service, stay at home. Otherwise, we will bring in the military and police to lock down all of Fiji –– it’s that simple”.

Anyone attempting to breach the lockdown or nationwide curfew will face the full brunt of the law.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has revealed that a woman put her family into a fibreglass boat and sailed to Wakaya Island last night.

Police are now investigating.

[Source: Fijian Government]

