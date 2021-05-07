Home

86 arrests in 24 hours

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
May 16, 2021 12:11 pm

86 arrests have been made in the 24 hours for breaching of the Health restrictions and Curfew Orders.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu, says 32 cases were recorded for curfew breaches while 54 people were arrested for not following the health restrictions.

Tudravu says the Western Division recorded 25 cases where 11 people breached the curfew orders and 14 failed to comply with the health restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

Of the 40 cases in the Southern Division, 15 were found to have breached the curfew while 25 were breaching health restrictions.

The Eastern Division recorded 13 cases including six for curfew breaches and seven people were found not complying with the health restrictions.

Eight cases were recorded in the Northern Division.

