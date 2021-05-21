86 active COVID cases in Fiji

A COVID-19 patient has recovered and there are currently 86 active cases remaining.

There has been a total of 224 recorded cases since our first case in March last year.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says all active cases are stable.

Doctor Fong says transmission is concentrated in the central division at this time and in the Suva-Nausori containment area.

He adds that is where the Ministry of Health is focusing its’ attention, personnel and resources.