86 active COVID cases in Fiji

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 23, 2021 2:45 pm

A COVID-19 patient has recovered and there are currently 86 active cases remaining.

There has been a total of 224 recorded cases since our first case in March last year.

In a statement, Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says all active cases are stable.

Article continues after advertisement

Doctor Fong says transmission is concentrated in the central division at this time and in the Suva-Nausori containment area.

He adds that is where the Ministry of Health is focusing its’ attention, personnel and resources.

