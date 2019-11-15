85% of Fiji's population screened for COVID-19

749, 359 individuals or 85% of the Fiji population have been assessed for COVID-19 in under two months.

These are based on statistics from the Health Ministry’s fixed and mobile fever clinics.

It’s been 21 days since Fiji recorded its 18th or the last case of COVID-19, and 52 days since the first confirmed case was announced.

Of the 18 patients 14 have recovered and are in self-isolation in their homes, while the four active patients are in isolation and in stable condition.

Chief Medical Adviser Dr Jemesa Tudravu confirms three of the patients are at the Navua Hospital while one patient is at the Lautoka Hospital.

Dr Tudravu says the people who came in close contact with all patients have been cleared, discharged and are also self-isolating at their homes.

He says 117 people who travelled from overseas remain at four government isolation facilities in Nadi.

“They are on various number of days and as per our protocol they’ll be tested on the 14th day and if they are negative they will be sent home to complete their quarantine period there. So far none of them have shown symptoms and those who have been discharged are continually being followed up by our health teams in the division.”

To date 1, 490 COVID-19 tests have been conducted.