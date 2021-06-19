Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
83 new cases, infections outside containment zone|Vaccination Campaign in Nadi suspended|Infections likely to hit a peak says Dr Fong|Hot Bread Kitchen closes branch on Butt Street as precaution|CWM Hospital now a COVID-care facility|Reckless gatherings can result in super spreader event|COVID-19 testing ramped up|PM urges Fijians not to be swayed by pretenders|Health Ministry headquarters to resume operation today|Stop discouraging people from getting vaccinated: Tudravu|FCCC expands its manpower|FEMAT field hospital near completion|Nalotawa people provide assistance to affected families|Vuisiga village in Naitasiri currently on lockdown|47 arrested for breaching curfew and health measures|Visitors not allowed into PRB estates|COVID patient dies from unrelated conditions|Auditor General not following the law|Over 1200 police personnel man checkpoints|AstraZeneca vaccine is safe: Dr Fong|Physical distancing challenges at Sawani border|Zero arrests in Central and Eastern divisions|Growing demand for re-zoning of cane farms|Bavu villagers in Momi happy with border opening|Acting COMPOL warns against hate speech|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

83 new cases, infections outside containment zone

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 7, 2021 5:00 am
[Source: Fiji Police]

In the highest daily total for COVID-19 infections, Fiji has recorded 83 new cases as of last night.

There are several new clusters confirmed with cases emerging in Naitasiri and from various localities outside of the Suva Nausori containment zones.

Two cases are from Matainasau Village, one of whom was recently discharged from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital and one case had moved to Tavua Village by the time the results were known.

Article continues after advertisement

There is one each case from Laselevu, Savusavu settlement and Vuisiga Village in Vunidawa.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, confirms the Naitasiri Containment Response team has also had to stand down due to exposure to a positive case.

One case has been confirmed in Tavua in a traveler who recently arrived from Lautoka.

Dr Fong says the majority of the other cases are in areas already under containment or lockdown protocols. These are Waila, CWM Hospital, the Incident Management Team Headquarters,  IMT Warehouse, Caubati, Navy, Samabula, Shop N Save Supermarket, Nawaka Nadi, and Navosai.

He adds the cluster of greatest concern is at CWM Hospital where medical teams are going to great lengths to provide critical treatment without exposing themselves and patients to the virus.

CWM Hospital will now become a full-time COVID-care facility with tightly controlled movement into the hospital.

Access to Laboratory, Maternity and Paediatric Units will be through escalated screening protocols and package decontamination protocols.

Dr Fong confirms a field hospital for the treatment of non-COVID patients in the vicinity of the CWM Hospital is being established in conjunction with partners from Australia.

11 of the 83 cases confirmed today are of unknown origin and will be classified as cases of community transmission until proven otherwise.

 

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.