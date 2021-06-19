83 new cases, infections outside containment zone

In the highest daily total for COVID-19 infections, Fiji has recorded 83 new cases as of last night.

There are several new clusters confirmed with cases emerging in Naitasiri and from various localities outside of the Suva Nausori containment zones.

Two cases are from Matainasau Village, one of whom was recently discharged from the Colonial War Memorial Hospital and one case had moved to Tavua Village by the time the results were known.

Article continues after advertisement

There is one each case from Laselevu, Savusavu settlement and Vuisiga Village in Vunidawa.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, confirms the Naitasiri Containment Response team has also had to stand down due to exposure to a positive case.

One case has been confirmed in Tavua in a traveler who recently arrived from Lautoka.

Dr Fong says the majority of the other cases are in areas already under containment or lockdown protocols. These are Waila, CWM Hospital, the Incident Management Team Headquarters, IMT Warehouse, Caubati, Navy, Samabula, Shop N Save Supermarket, Nawaka Nadi, and Navosai.

He adds the cluster of greatest concern is at CWM Hospital where medical teams are going to great lengths to provide critical treatment without exposing themselves and patients to the virus.

CWM Hospital will now become a full-time COVID-care facility with tightly controlled movement into the hospital.

Access to Laboratory, Maternity and Paediatric Units will be through escalated screening protocols and package decontamination protocols.

Dr Fong confirms a field hospital for the treatment of non-COVID patients in the vicinity of the CWM Hospital is being established in conjunction with partners from Australia.

11 of the 83 cases confirmed today are of unknown origin and will be classified as cases of community transmission until proven otherwise.