$83.8m paid out in unemployment assistance

The Government has so far paid out $83.8m in unemployment benefit to over 230,000 Fijians.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says in total, $350m worth of assistance has been paid out since COVID-19 hit.

With the addition of other schemes and expenses related to the pandemic, Sayed-Khaiyum says the government has spent close to $500 million.

“ If you add that to all the other expenses for example the quarantine cost, food distribution expenditure, the lockdown management, the expense for the frontline services provided by the Fiji Police Force, Ministry of Health and RFMF – you’re looking at half a billion dollars that have already been spent in that respect.”

He says 345,000 people applied for the $360 unemployment assistance and the preliminary assessment is that 260,000 will qualify, meaning $93.6m will be paid out.

“In the preliminary assessment, about 85,000 applications were declined because those who applied were either employed or were civil servants or those who were already on the type of Government assistance whether its TELS or Toppers allowances, social welfare recipients.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says there were also people who had applied using multiple sim cards but service providers were able to pick this up.

