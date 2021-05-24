Home

82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
August 2, 2021 7:40 pm

The Ministry of Health has been able to reach its target of 82.6% of the target population who have at least received one dose of the vaccine.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says 24.6% are now fully vaccinated nationwide as of yesterday.

He says 484,629 adults in Fiji have received their first dose and 144,194 have received their second.

A total of 277,016 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 319,877 tested since testing began in March 2020.

3223 tests have been reported for July 31st and based on available data the national 7-day daily test average is 3296 tests per day or 3.7 tests per 1,000 population.

Dr Fong says the national 7-day average daily test positivity is 31.8%.

He says the 7-day average of new cases per day is 1013 cases per day or 1145 cases per million population per day.

Dr Fong says daily test positivity remains high, indicating ongoing widespread community transmission in the Suva-Nausori containment zone.

He adds cases are also increasing in the West with evidence of community transmission in that division including the increasing numbers of people with severe disease, and deaths.

The Northern and Eastern Divisions currently have no active cases.

