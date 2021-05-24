81 new COVID infections recorded

The Ministry of Health has recorded 81 new COVID-19 infections for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am today.

There have been 57 new recoveries, which means there are now 12,881 active cases.

Three new COVID-19 deaths have been recorded between 24th July and 05th September.

All three deaths were reported from the Central Division.

A 75-year-old man from Nausori died at a hospital while a 72-year-old man from Tailevu died at the CWM Hospital 16 days after admission.

The third COVID-19 death is of a 69-year-old woman from Suva.

There have been nine more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients, however, these deaths have been classified as non-COVID.

There have now been 624 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 622 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The Ministry has also recorded 471 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted the virus.