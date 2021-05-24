80% of target population vaccinated

Fiji has reached the halfway mark in its national COVID-19 vaccination target with 80% of eligible Fijians receiving the first dose.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirmed the milestone was reached as of today.

Dr Fong says the focus now, is to get the second jab.

Article continues after advertisement

“As of today, 80% of all eligible adults in Fiji have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine –– that is the halfway mark in our campaign to fully vaccinate 587,651 Fijians by the end of October. We have worked hard to get to this point.”

He adds that lives depend on Fiji’s ability to successfully vaccinate all eligible Fijians.

Anyone who has received one dose is being encouraged to come forward for dose number two.

Those who are are yet to be vaccinated are being urged to do so.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard