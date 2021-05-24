Home

8.4 % of eligible individuals now fully vaccinated

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 2, 2021 4:39 pm

The Ministry of Health has inoculated 308,335 individuals with the first dose of the AstraZenenca Vaccine.

According to the vaccination dashboard this equates to 52.6 percent of the targeted population.

49,121 individuals are now fully vaccinated

Vaccination Taskforce Head, Doctor Rachel Devi had earlier highlighted that vaccines reduce severe cases and hospitalization therefore is calling on Fijians to get vaccinated.

