78.3 percent of Fijians fully vaccinated

The Ministry of Health says 78.3% of Fijians are now fully vaccinated which means that 484,195 people have received their second doses.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says 96.2% adults or a total of 594,542 adults have received one dose of the vaccine.

Dr Fong says this is based on their updated total population of 618,173 people aged 18 years and over.

He says that since dose one is beyond 95%, a verification exercise for dose one is ongoing which may result in minor changes.

As for children, 23,029 children have received their first dose of the vaccine as of Tuesday.

Dr Fong says they will be tracking vaccine coverage rates once they have firmed up 15 to 17-year-olds age group denominator.

The Permanent Secretary adds they are adjusting their quarantine protocols to support local repatriation and international travel.

This is to take into account the increasing protection gained by having fully vaccinated persons traveling with other vaccinated persons to highly vaccinated destinations.

Dr Fong says this will involve less stringent conditions with more priority given to the testing protocols that ensure early identification and isolation of positive travellers.