76 arrests made for breaches

Seventy-six people were arrested last night for allegedly breaching COVID-19 restrictions.

Of the 76 cases, thirty-four were recorded in the Western Division with twenty-six for social gathering breaches and eight for curfew breaches.

The Southern Division recorded fourteen cases of social gathering breaches while the Central Division recorded thirteen cases, twelve for social gathering breaches and one for curfew breach.

The Eastern Division recorded twelve cases of social gathering breaches while the North recorded three cases, one for breach of curfew and two for social gathering breaches.

