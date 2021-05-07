Home

7,000 swab samples sent to Australia

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 20, 2021 1:37 pm
MFA Team is deployed at the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to assist with the data entry for contact tracing, and supporting the overall national efforts to contain COVID-19 [Source: Fiji Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Twitter]

Seven thousand swab samples have today been sent to Australia for testing with another 4000 to be sent on Saturday by the Health Ministry.

In its latest update, the ministry says it has no new cases to report as of 6am today but another update will be provided this afternoon.

There are currently 57 active cases in isolation.

The Ministry of Health says going forward it will begin to publish an update early, each giving basic data available as of 6am that morning.

The more detailed evening statement will also continue as and when required.

It says the lifting of restrictions on specific lockdown areas will happen as results become available and decisions about containment areas will also await results from the backlog of tests.

