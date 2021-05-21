Home

7000 results back with no major concern

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 24, 2021 4:01 pm

The results of the 7000 swab samples sent to Australia last week is back, and only one has proven to be of some concern.

Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says all were negative except for one inconclusive sample from Lautoka that will be retested.

He says the outcome was something that was not unexpected as the majority of samples that were backlogged, and then shipped in the batch, were from outside the containment areas, including a large number of samples from the Northern Division.

The ministry is now waiting results from another 4000 swab samples undergoing testing in Australia.

The majority of samples in this second batch are from the containment areas of Suva, Nasinu, Nausori, Nadi and Lautoka.

Health officials have now conducted 576,050 screenings and 24,855 swabbings with their community mobile screening program, in addition to the health facility, fixed screening clinics and the contact tracing screenings conducted for positive cases.

