70% adult population receive first dose of vaccine

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 21, 2021 7:05 pm

More than 410,000 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 83,732 have received their second dose.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says this means that 70 percent of the eligible population has received the first dose while more than 14 percent have received their second dose.

Dr Fong says for those who are fully vaccinated, they can still get COVID-29 and can pass the virus to others.

Therefore, he is urging these Fijians to adhere to the COVID safe measures.

He says they are also providing Moderna vaccine to high-risk individuals and pregnant women.

Dr Fong stresses that Fijians need to get vaccinated.

“To allow workplaces to reopen without crushing the capacity f our health care system , employees must be vaccinated. Social welfare recipients must be vaccinated as well. Even if the government has not mandated it for you, it is a mandate you should make for yourself”.

Dr Fong says out of the 144 deaths recorded in the country none weee fully vaccinated while 22 were partially vaccinated.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

