7-day average of new cases continue to increase

The 7-day average of new cases per day has increased to 250 cases per day or 283 cases per million population per day.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says Fiji’s daily testing numbers remain high and our test positivity continues to rise.

Doctor Fong says all evidence shows there is widespread community transmission in the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone.

This means the outbreak is not confined to specific areas.

There are clusters of active cases in Naitasiri and one cluster in Korovou.

Cases continue to be reported in Nadi, but so far from within the containment zone in the Nawajikuma, Nawakalevu, and Tramline containment area.

In Lautoka, there are currently 3 active cases.

There are 5 cases contained in quarantine at the Ra FSC compound.

Doctor Fong says the second COVID-19 wave appears contained to Viti Levu, with the Northern and Eastern divisions yet to detect a case.

Fijians are strongly advised to stay home as much as possible and wear a mask when leaving home.

Keep your careFIJI app on and maintain 2 meters distance when in public.

Avoid crowds and wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Everyone should take the necessary precautions and prevent themselves and their loved ones from getting infected.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard