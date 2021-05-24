6pm curfew for West from tomorrow

The Ministry of Health will implement new measures in the West from tomorrow to stop the further spread of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says all unnecessary movements should stop in the West as much as possible.

He says movement outside of home should only be for approved employment purposes, medical purposes or to get groceries.

To facilitate this the curfew hours in the West will begin from 6pm from tomorrow and end at 4am.

All movements from the Central Division to the Western Division will be assessed on a case by case basis.

Doctor Fong says high priority for approval will be given to those who have complete 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine.

All movements from Viti Levu to the Northern Division and the maritime Islands will be assessed in a case by case basis and higher priority approval will be given to those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of the vaccine.

