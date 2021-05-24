Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|COVID-19 statement by Dr Fong|More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|Over 80 percent COVID-19 deaths unvaccinated|CWM hospital services operational|West tops Public Health Infringements|Late jabs see salary delays for teachers|Council supports Ministry to reduce widespread transmission|VMSA ready to assist Fiji|Navua charitable organization reaches out to more Fijians|FEMAT to be used as COVID facility|Young Entrepreneurs Council supports "No jab, No job" policy|Drive-through swab underway at Civic Center|High death rate continues with 468 new infections|73% target population receive first dose|MoH changes COVID response|Bua holds chiefly burial under COVID-19 protocols|Market vendors directed to get jab or stay out|Support frontliners: PM|27 infringement notices issued in 24 hours|Drive through swabbing in Navua commences|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

6pm curfew for West from tomorrow

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 25, 2021 7:53 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Ministry of Health will implement new measures in the West from tomorrow to stop the further spread of COVID-19.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says all unnecessary movements should stop in the West as much as possible.

He says movement outside of home should only be for approved employment purposes, medical purposes or to get groceries.

Article continues after advertisement

To facilitate this the curfew hours in the West will begin from 6pm from tomorrow and end at 4am.

All movements from the Central Division to the Western Division will be assessed on a case by case basis.

Doctor Fong says high priority for approval will be given to those who have complete 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine.

All movements from Viti Levu to the Northern Division and the maritime Islands will be assessed in a case by case basis and higher priority approval will be given to those who have completed 14 days after their second dose of the vaccine.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.