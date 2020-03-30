68 Fijians arrested for breaching curfew

Sixty eight people were arrested last night for breaching the curfew hours.

Thirty seven were arrested in the Western Division, thirteen in the Southern Division and eighteen in the Eastern Division.

The sixty eight had no valid reasons to be out between 10 o’clock last night and 5 o’clock this morning when police queried their movements. They were consequently were arrested and taken into custody.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says with the high number of arrests, officers had to strictly adhere to protocols to ensure they were also not exposed to any possible health threats.

Processing teams were on standby to handle the cases as they were brought to the various police stations.

The Commissioner is again pleading with the public to adhere to the curfew to stay out of trouble and protect the lives of Fijians and police officer at a time when physical distancing is vital.