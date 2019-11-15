678 visitors to Fiji during border closure

Visitor arrival numbers for April have been released, showing the true effect of border closures and grounding of flights due to COVID-19.

Only 678 visitors came into Fiji for the month but the majority of them were seamen on fishing vessels already in our waters when international travel was restricted.

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics confirms that six foreign nationals flew in during the month, despite entry being restricted to Fiji citizens only.

Article continues after advertisement

In comparison, 76,813 visitors were recorded in April 2019.

A total of 7,608 Fiji Residents left our shores in March with 77% of them leaving on short term visits overseas.