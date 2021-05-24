Home

67 handed infringement notices for not wearing masks

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 20, 2021 2:52 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Fijians have been reminded to wear masks in public spaces as Police continue to issue Public Health Infringement Notices.

In the last 24 hours, 67 people were issued with the Public Health Infringement Notices for failing to wear a mask in a public place.

The Central Division recorded 27 cases, Eastern Division 12, Southern Division 10 and the Western division recorded seven cases.

Infringement Notices for social gathering were issued in the Western and Southern Division.

Four notices were issued in the Southern Division and three in the West.

Two Public Service Vehicle Drivers were issued notices for failure to comply with the Ministry of Health’s 50% capacity guidelines.

