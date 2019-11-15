67 arrested for breach of COVID-19 restrictions

Sixty-seven people were arrested last night including a case of lock down breach which allegedly occurred in Nausori last weekend.

A report was received yesterday that the accused had allegedly breached the Nausori lock down restrictions after he swam from Toga to Nadali.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says of the total number of arrests, 48 were for social gathering breaches, 18 for curfew breach and the lone case of breach of lock down in the Eastern Division.

Qiliho says the Southern Division recorded 32 cases of social gathering breach, North recorded 10 and six were in the West.

13 curfew breaches were recorded in the South, three in the West and two in the East.

The Police Commissioner says majority of the social gathering arrests continue to be made with regards to those found drinking yaqona and alcohol in groups.