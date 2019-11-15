Home

65 arrested, warnings fall on deaf ears: COMPOL

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
May 5, 2020 10:20 am
Sixty-five people were arrested in the last 24 hours for COVID-19 breaches. [Source: FIji Police]

Sixty-five people were arrested in the last 24 hours for COVID-19 breaches.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the number of arrests for sporting activities shows that warnings continue to fall on deaf ears.

40 arrests in the Southern Division were for sports and another 19 for breaches of curfew.

The Commissioner says seven people including two juveniles were arrested in Naitonitoni, Navua as they were found playing touch rugby by a mobile patrol team.

In Galoa, seven men were arrested playing volleyball.

In Samabula, ten men including a 15-year-old were found playing touch rugby along Reservoir Road.

A second report recorded in Samabula saw the arrest of 16 tertiary school students who were found playing touch rugby at the Fiji School of Nursing grounds.

The Western Division had four 4 reports of breach of curfew while the East recorded two reports.










