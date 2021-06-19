Home

64 cases of COVID-19 recorded with links to existing clusters

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 7, 2021 10:03 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Ministry of Health recorded 64 new cases of COVID-19 today.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says the new cases today stem from the existing clusters.

He adds 10 cases are related to the CWM cluster, 11 are linked to the Nawaka cluster, 23 are linked to the Navy cluster, nine were related to the Navosai cluster, 10 are linked to the COVID-19 Incident Management Team cluster and one is related to the Waila cluster.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong confirms that 77 of the 83 cases recorded yesterday were connected to existing clusters.

He says of the 83 cases yesterday, 23 are linked to the IMT cluster, 14 are related to the CWM cluster, six linked to the Waila cluster, three from the Caubati cluster, 11 from the Navosai cluster, four are linked to the RFMF cluster, six cases are connected to the Shop & Save supermarket cluster, nine linked to the Samabula cluster, and one of the case yesterday is linked to the Nawaka cluster.

The Permanent Secretary says there is the potential of new clusters that relates to the five cases in Naitasiri and one in Tavua.

Dr Fong also clarified that the person who had tested positive while admitted at the CWM hospital died yesterday. However, they have determined that his death was caused by serious medical illnesses and not COVID-19.

