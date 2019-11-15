64 arrests made last night, social gathering tops list

64 arrests were made last night with regard to breaches of COVID-19 restrictions and while the numbers have decreased, social gathering is still an issue.

48 arrests were for breaching social gathering directives and 16 for curfew breaches.

The Southern Division recorded 22 cases of social breach, 13 were recorded in the Western Division, nine in the Central and four in the Eastern Division.

For curfew breach, nine were recorded in the Southern Division, three in the West while the Central and Northern Divisions recorded two cases each.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says the investigation regarding the death of a Turaga-ni-Koro who died after he was allegedly assaulted while trying to disperse a group who were drinking, has now been classified as murder and the suspect remains in custody.

Qiliho adds that three others who were arrested are being processed for failure to comply with orders for allegedly breaching social gathering restrictions.