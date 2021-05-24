626 cases with nine deaths

Ministry of health has recorded 626 cases for the period ending at 8am this morning.

Head of Health Protection Doctor Aalisha Sahukhan says 79 are from west and rest are within the Suva-Nausori area.

Nine new COVID -19 deaths have been recorded from 21st to 25th July.

Doctor Sahukhan says first death is the 44-year-old pregnant health worker.

She presented herself to a medical facility on 16th July with shortness of breath.

She was not vaccinated.

“Second COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Muanikoso who died at home on the 23rd of July. He was not vaccinated. The third COVID-19 death is a 25-year-old man from Suva who died at home on the 25th of July. He received his first dose in May and did not get the second dose that means he was not fully vaccinated”.

Doctor Sahukhan says the 4th death is a 61-year-old woman from Tacirua.

She died on the 24th of July and was not vaccinated.

“Fifth COVID-19 death to report is a 62-year-old man from Suva who died at home and was not vaccinated. The 6th COVID-19 death to report is 60-year-old woman from Vatuwaqa who died at home on the 24th of July. She was not vaccinated. The 7th COVID-19 death to report is a 75-year-old man from Nausori. He presented to the medical facility with severe respiratory distress”.

Eight COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Nasova who died at home on 24th of July and was not vaccinated.

The 9th death to report is 53-year-old man from Naitasiri who died at home on the 23rd of July and was not vaccinated.

Seven more COVID-19 positive have passed away due to preexisting medical conditions.

Doctor Sahukhan says there has been a total of 186 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.

