62 cases of AEFI investigated

The Ministry of Health has recorded a total of 64 Adverse Events Following Immunization of which 55 are non-serious cases and nine met serious cases criteria.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says analysis showed that 47 AEFIs were reported from the medical bay at the vaccination sites.

Doctor Fong says this is because the most common side effects reported were fever, body pain, and hives.

He adds a total of 62 cases have been completely investigated while two are still under investigation.

The Permanent Secretary says of the investigated cases, 61 were adult cases and one child.

Dr Fong says to date, none of the reported cases of serious AEFI were assessed to be COVID-19 vaccine-related.

The Ministry has in place an AEFI investigation system comprising an AEFI officer with local and international panels that are responsible for receiving AEFI and investigating reported events.

For milder cases, the AEFI officer also facilitates follow-up via multiple means.

Meanwhile, the Ministry recorded 15 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update of which seven were recorded on Tuesday and eight in the last 24 hours ending at 8 am yesterday.