62 arrests, Police stress team sports are prohibited

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says Fijians need to be reminded that physical activities are limited.

In particular to those that can be done within a safe physical distance from others and therefore rules out any team sport like activities.

This comes after 62 arrests related to COVID-19 restriction breaches were made overnight, the majority of which was for social gathering breaches.

The Commissioner says this is a concern because apart from the number of social gathering arrests made for drinking Yaqona and alcohol, people are being arrested for playing rugby and other team like sports.

Meanwhile, of the total arrests for breaching the COVID-19 restrictions, 22 arrests came from the Western Division, of which 17 were for social gathering and five for curfew breaches.

The Northern Division continues to record social gathering breach reports with another 13 arrests made yesterday.

In the Southern Division, Police recorded 15 cases, 12 for social gathering and three for curfew breach.

The Central Division recorded 12 cases, 11 for social gathering and one for curfew breach.

