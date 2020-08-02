61-year-old is latest COVID-19 fatality

Fiji’s second COVID-19 death is confirmed to be a 61-year-old man who arrived on a repatriation flight from Sacramento in the United States on the 6th of this month.

He had been in border quarantine where he tested positive for COVID-19.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong confirms the patient passed away last night.

“When his condition got a bit worse he was transferred to the isolation unit at Lautoka Hospital for specialized care. Despite the best care of our health care professionals he sadly passed away last night at the Lautoka Hospital intensive care”.



Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary Dr James Fong during the press conference

Fiji’s first COVID-19 death was a 66-year-old man who died at the Lautoka Hospital where he was in isolation.

The man had returned to Fiji from India after receiving surgical treatment for long-standing cardiac condition.

Dr Fong has assured the public that the latest fatality does not pose a threat of community transmission.

He adds it has been 129 days since Fiji last recorded a community COVID-19 case.