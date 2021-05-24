61.9% of target population receives first dose

As of yesterday 362,969 adults have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine while 68, 819 have received their second jab.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says this means 61.9% of the target population has received at least one dose.

11.7 % are now fully vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

However, no update on testing data was released tonight.

The PS says they will provide an update on this in their next daily statement.

This as data from the laboratories are still being received.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard