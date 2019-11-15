59 arrests for COVID-19 breaches

Another fifty-nine people were arrested over the last 24 hours for alleged COVID-19 breaches.

Forty-two arrests were due to breach of curfew, ten were sports-related, and seven for failing to adhere to social distancing restrictions.

The Southern Division recorded thirty-one arrests, twenty-one for breach of curfew, and ten for sports.

The West recorded fourteen breaches of curfew, the North recorded three while the Eastern Division had two cases.

The Central Division had nine arrests, two for curfew breaches, and seven for failing to adhere to social distancing restrictions.

Seven people were arrested under the Stinson Parade Bridge allegedly breaching social distancing measures.