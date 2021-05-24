58 new COVID-19 infections recorded

There are now 2,895 active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says they recorded 58 new infections for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am today.

There have been 24 new recoveries since the last update.

Dr Fong says there have been 51,316 cases during the outbreak that started in April this year and 51,386 cases since the first case was reported in March last year with 47,315 recoveries.

Two more people have died due COVID-19 between 15th July and 1st October.

Both deaths have been reported from the Central Division.

Dr Fong says one death is being reported from July today due to a delay in the issuance of the official death certificate.

A 70-year-old man died at home on 15th July while the second patient is a 65-year-old woman.

Both were from Suva and were not vaccinated.

There has been one more death of a COVID-19 positive patient however, this has been classified as non-COVID death.

Dr Fong says there have now been 649 deaths due to COVID-19, with 647 of these deaths recorded during the outbreak that started in April.

The Permanent Secretary adds 527 COVID-19 positive patients also died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted the virus.

There are currently 63 COVID-19 patients admitted at different hospitals, of which 31 patients are admitted at the Lautoka Hospital and 32 are admitted at the CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Two patients are considered to be in severe condition, and four are in critical condition.