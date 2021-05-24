57 new COVID infections recorded

The Ministry of Health recorded 57 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am today.

There are currently 49 COVID-19 patients admitted to the hospital.

Three patients are considered to be in severe condition, and three are in critical condition.

There have been 48 new recoveries to report since the last update, which means that there are now 2,685 active cases.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there are no COVID-19 deaths to report today.

There have been 653 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 651 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April.

The vaccination status will be provided after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will address the nation tomorrow at 4 pm.