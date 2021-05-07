There are currently 57 active cases of COVID-19 in isolation in Fiji following the announcement of one more positive case recorded yesterday.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong in a statement says two of the active cases are border quarantine, 45 are locally transmitted cases and 10 are currently under investigation.

The lone case recorded yesterday is a household contact of the latest Vunimono, Nadali cases announced on Wednesday.

Dr Fong says contact tracing is ongoing for this individual.

Fiji has had 190 cases, with 129 recoveries and four deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th 2020.

A total of 80,946 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted since testing started in early 2020.

Due to the recent temporary shutdown of Fiji CDC, testing numbers have dropped, with the daily average of testing over the last seven days at 1, 317 tests per day.

The Ministry adds with the resumption of testing at Fiji Centre for Disease Control, and delivery of new GeneXpert machines to the divisional labs, a total of 2,622 samples were tested on Wednesday.