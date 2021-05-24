54% of target population receive first dose

A total 317, 461 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of the vaccine and 52,001 have received their second doses.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says this means that 54 % of the target population has received at least one dose and 8.9 % are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

Fijians are reminded to check the Ministry’s vaccine dashboard to find real-time data on first-dose and second-dose numbers at the national, divisional and sub-divisional levels.

The 7-day average of new cases per day has increased to 367 cases per day or 386 cases per million population per day.