51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
November 9, 2021 3:05 am

The Ministry of Health recorded 51 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest update.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says of this, 20 new cases were recorded on the 6th, 9 new cases on the 7th and 22 new cases in the last 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

There has been one COVID-19 death and this is of an 80-year-old man from Kadavu.

He presented to the Vunisea Hospital with cough and respiratory distress. Sadly, he died 4 days after admission on the 30th of October.

He was not vaccinated.

There have been 675 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 673 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

There have been 52,227 cases recorded, with 71 percent of the cases from the Central Division, 28 percent of the cases from the Western Division, and 1 percent of the cases from the Eastern and Northern Division.

The national 7- day rolling average is 16 daily cases calculated for 4th of November.

