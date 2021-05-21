51 arrested for social gathering

Social gathering has topped the list of arrests with 51 recorded in the last 24 hours.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says altogether 72 people were arrested for breaching curfew orders and health restrictions.

Of the 72 cases, 20 were for curfew breaches with a lone case for crossing containment area.

Tudravu says the Southern Division recorded 39 cases including six people who were all found smoking along the Omkar area in Narere, four were found intoxicated while another four cases were filed for drinking alcohol at the Kalabu area.

A juvenile with three others were arrested for breaching curfew orders along the Narere, Makoi, and Ratu Mara Road in Nabua.

Two were found loitering along the Nasinu Road, four cases of loitering and consumption of alcohol were recorded at Kinoya while another four cases of intoxication were recorded at Valelevu.

Two cases of loitering were recorded at Nabua, five others were arrested at the Raiwaqa area for loitering during curfew hours while four cases of drinking kava were recorded at Nabua.

16 people were arrested in the Western Division including a 34-year old man who was found to have crossed the Barara border from Lautoka to Sabeto in Nadi.

Two men in their 30’s were found drunk and loitering in the Ba area while seven other cases of kava consumption were recorded at Nayawa Village, Sigatoka.

Five people at Vunavutu Village in Sigatoka were arrested for intoxication while a 34-year-old farmer of Ra was found loitering and drunk during curfew hours.

Tudravu says the Eastern Division recorded eight cases of which five people were arrested for being intoxicated, two men were found drinking home-brew at Dravo Village in Tailevu while a 36-year-old taxi driver was arrested for driving without a pass.

Nine cases were recorded in the Northern Division whereby four men including a juvenile were found drunk in Savusavu Town while five other cases of intoxication were filed in Lekutu, Bua.

The Central Division recorded nil cases