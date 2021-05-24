50% vaccination will see infections drop

Fiji may not be out of the woods yet, but we are less than 12 weeks away from achieving herd immunity.

A development that health expects believes will change the status of our pandemic.

The Minister for Health, Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says there will be a decrease in the infection rate once at least 50 percent of the population are fully vaccinated.

“Of course we will see some of the numbers drop a little bit in the Central Division of course our concerns are with our families and friends in the Western Division and again we really just want to push out the vaccination program that we have in place and the public health safety measures.”

Fiji needs to achieve herd immunity to halt transmissions and the possibility of mutating new variants.

