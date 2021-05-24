50% of targeted population received first jab

Fifty percent of Fiji’s targeted population have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 Astra Zeneca vaccine.

Vaccine teams have been fully deployed from Monday this week and Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says they are rolling out vaccines at a rate where it surpassed higher-income countries.

However, Dr Fong says we haven’t achieved our target yet.

“Our mission is not yet achieved. Our goal is to make vaccines available to every eligible adult in Fiji and to have those Fijians all except the safe and effective protection. I am truly puzzled by the pockets of resistance to this vaccine among some people.”

Dr Fong says he still can’t understand why people refuse to get the jab as this will help control the spread of COVID-19.

He says it is unfortunate that there are low voices showing doubt about the vaccine.

“Let me tell you what I believe as a man of faith I and the Doctors and the nurses I lead have a God-given purpose to protect life. I believe that God has given us that ability to develop treatments for disease and this vaccine has an overwhelming endorsement of the worldwide medical scientific and religious communities.”

Dr Fong says the vaccine has helped countries open their borders and it can help us do the same.

The Health Ministry is pleading to every eligible Fijian to get the vaccine and encourage others to get theirs.

