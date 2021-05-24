Home

50 new COVID-19 cases, no death

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
October 28, 2021 6:33 am

The Ministry of Health says of the 700 travelers to the North, 60 quarantine test results are of concern.

This is for the 7-day period from last week Wednesday to Tuesday this week.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says all the 60 persons were fully vaccinated and had tested negative before their travel.

Article continues after advertisement

He says from this 60, ten cases are potentially infectious and are being isolated.

He adds home quarantine measures have been activated for their primary contacts.

A further 31 cases are considered non-infectious or at very low risk of being infectious.

Dr Fong says 19 cases were weakly positive, however, the Ministry awaits repeat test results from the Fiji CDC laboratory while they remain under home quarantine.

The Northern Medical Team is working with the Commissioner Northern Division team and Ministry of Economy on ration supply for cases and family members on restricted movement protocol.

The Minister will be leading a team to the North together with the Community Engagement team from various Ministries next Tuesday to help escalate the second dose coverage, especially in Bua.

This will include a special dispensation to reduce vaccination interval to six weeks for AstraZeneca.

All clinical support measures to mitigate the increase in COVID 19 cases and cases with severe COVID-19 have been set up with emphasis on Nabouwalu and Labasa Hospitals.

Meanwhile, 50 new COVID 19 cases have been recorded of which 35 were recorded on Tuesday and 15 in the last 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

 

