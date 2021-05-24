50 MoH staff terminated

The Ministry of Health has so far terminated 50 staff due to the unwillingness to vaccinate.

Minister, Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says this has been done to ensure the patients and other fellow workers are safe.

Health workers have been at the forefront in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Waqainabete says the Ministry strongly endorses that all health professionals and staff understand the science and get vaccinated.

“For us, it’s making sure that we create a safe environment for the patients we look after specifically because we are in the health sector and we are in the frontline predominantly.”



Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong confirms those refusing to get vaccinated is not limited to healthcare workers.

“They are not only nurses and doctors. They also include health inspectors and many other cadres of workers, they are medical workers who have decided that for various reasons the vaccination is not for them.”



Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong

The Ministry has been able to fill the vacant positions through the proper selection process.

The healthcare workers have been reminded that the fight against COVID-19 is not over yet.

Some workers have been relieved of the duty to ensure they are not exhausted.

