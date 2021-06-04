$50 assistance to be paid today

Over 220,000 Fijians in Viti Levu will receive their $50 government assistance today.

This has been confirmed by acting Permanent Secretary of Economy, Shiri Gounder to FBC News who says a total of $11m will be paid out.

Fijians who are affected by the current pandemic were to send their details to *161# to apply for assistance.

This assistance is targeted for those in the informal sector and who do not qualify under any other assistance scheme and are not employed.

More than one person in an affected household was eligible to apply for the $50 payment.

Fijians will need to use their Vodafone MPaisa or Digicel MYCash accounts to access the cash.