50 arrests made with 33 in South

14 people consuming grog at Nabua Hall in Suva, were amongst the 50 people arrested in the last 24 hours for breaching curfew orders and the health restrictions.

The Southern Division recorded thirty-three cases, which also included seven who were found to have gathered in a church in Navua.

Five were found loitering along the Nadawa and the Nadera areas in Nasinu while two cases related to alcohol were also reported during curfew hours in the area.

Four others were arrested for loitering during curfew hours in Valelevu, Nasinu while a 38-year-old man was arrested at Howell Road for alcohol consumption.

In the Western Division there were 16 arrest.

Thirteen people were found playing touch rugby at Navoci in Nadi, while three cases of loitering were recorded in the Sigatoka and Lautoka areas.

A lone case was recorded in the Eastern Division involving a 53-year-old farmer who was found drunk and loitering along Bau road.

The Central and the Northern Division recorded nil cases.