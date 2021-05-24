Home

49% of target population receive first dose

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
June 28, 2021 5:15 pm

Fiji’s COVID-19 daily test positivity over a seven day period now stands at 7.9% with a continued upward trend.

150,878 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021.

Total tests since early 2020 stands at 193,739.

Article continues after advertisement

2,577 tests have been reported for June 26th while updated numbers from the Tamavua Twomey Laboratory have been received for 25th June, resulting in the total testing number for that day being updated.

The national seven day daily test average is 2,930 tests per day or 3.3 tests per 1000 population.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 490 individuals were screened and 65 swabbed by mobile screening teams.

659,926 individuals have been screened by mobile teams to date while 53,234 people have been swabbed.

1,138 people were screened and 279 swabbed at our 56 stationery screening clinics throughout the country. 211,474 people have now been screened at these clinics and 27,598 swabbed.

49% of the target population or 278,954 people have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca Vaccine while 6.12% or 43,345 have received their second dose.

22,837 first doses and 25,329 second doses were administered nationally in the last 7 days alone.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

