COVID-19
Full Coverage

COVID-19

48 hour lockdown for Qauia Settlement

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 21, 2021 7:32 pm
[Photo: Supplied]

The Qauia Settlement in Lami will be going into a 48 hour lockdown starting at 4am tomorrow.

The Ministry of Health says this is to allow them to conduct rapid screening, tracing, swabbing and quarantine or isolation of cases of interest in Qauia Settlement.

The Ministry adds that the exercise is an opportunity to check for COVID-like symptoms and travel histories that may have put residents in the path of Fijians living with COVID -19.

It says that this is a necessary step and one of the ways to stop the virus from spreading further in the community.

Mobile Screening Teams will be visiting households within the areas of interest and the physical boundary will be determined by the Republic of Fiji Military Force’s COVID-19 taskforce, Health and Police teams on site in Qauia who will be conducting screening, tracing and swabbing in this 48 hour lockdown period.

The Ministry is advising residents within the marked area to stay home and avoid any contact with people from other households.

