4,769 food packs distributed yesterday

The food ration team led by the Ministry of Economy distributed 4,769 food packs to families in the Suva-Nausori containment areas yesterday.

Ministry of Economy, Coordinator Kamal Gounder says the distribution targeted families who sent their details but did not receive their ration during the four-day lockdown period.

He adds that to date, they have distributed more than 29,000 food packs with the support rendered by the Military personnel, Corrections and Police officers and officers from various government entities and the private sector.

Gounder says around 15,381 packs distributed from the 16-19th of this month, 4,250 packs were given out between 1st to 2nd of May and 5,054 rations initially allocated for households in isolation and quarantined facilities.

He adds they’ve noted that a good number of Fijians also needed this assistance while distributing the ration in the greater Suva area today.

The Ministry of Economy will continue distributing rations to the families in isolation and quarantined areas from tomorrow.