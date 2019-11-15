 47 people arrested for breaching curfew 

Forty-seven people were arrested over the last 48 hours for breach of curfew.

Police say from Friday 11 pm to Saturday 4 am twenty-five arrests were recorded.

The Eastern Division recorded nine cases, Southern six cases, West five cases, North four cases and the Central Division recorded one.

Of the 25 reports, 24 cases involved those who were intoxicated.

From last night till 4 am today, twenty-two reports were recorded.

The Western Division recorded eight cases, South six cases, Central five reports and East recorded three.

Of the 22 reports, 14 were intoxicated during their time of arrest.

All remain in custody and will be produced in court at the next available court sitting.